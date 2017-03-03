Schreiter on the Sens: The duality of Alex Burrows

The recent trade that brought Alex Burrows to the Ottawa Senators came with a mixed reaction. Well, the reaction was mixed at least until before he went out and almost singlehandedly won last night's game against Colorado.

Before that triumphant debut, some Sens fans saw Burrows as a moral blight on the organization. Maybe they still do. It would be hard to blame them.

A notorious agitator, Burrows knows how to get under the skin of his opponents, and he’s willing to violate the players’ unwritten honour code to do it. He insults opponents’ families, he makes mocking reference to their backgrounds. Though he admits to having done these things and sometimes even apologizes, his reputation as a “classless” player is, at this point, well established.

While his on-ice reputation has left fans all over the NHL shaking their heads, that’s not the case in Vancouver. It’s easy to love a guy who plays for your team, no matter what he does. But Vancouver’s love for Burrows also extends beyond the boundaries of the boards. Those who only know him as the guy who ridiculed Patrick O’Sullivan for having had an abusive childhood may be surprised to know about his off-ice charitable work. Most visibly, he's the spokesperson for MindCheck.ca, a website promoting mental-health awareness that the Canucks launched after Rick Rypien, a Canucks enforcer who had a history of mental-health problems, passed away.

It’s easy to imagine this side of Burrows playing favourably in Ottawa, where community work never goes unnoticed. Ottawa often feels more like a small town than a city, and athletes’ charitable contributions tend to have more resonance than in bigger cities. Big fish, small pond.

But the divide between player and person invites the question: where do we draw the line between on-ice and off-ice behaviour? Burrows has taken things too far on the ice, but he has given so much back off of it. Does that make his highly inappropriate comments acceptable? As hockey fans, are we going to erase a player’s behaviour within a game because of his community work?

Senators GM Pierre Dorion brought Burrows in because “he is a character guy.” On the ice, character means grit and “compete level” — a by-any-means approach to winning. But the everyday definition of character — the one we apply to our friends, families and co-workers — is more exacting, and it's one that Burrows the player has often fallen short of.

He has done great work for mental-health awareness, but surely that doesn’t negate his comments about child abuse and addiction. It’s possibly a bit inconsistent for fans to accept a player who in one area of his life will openly ridicule someone for a history of abuse and then, in another context, will actively promote discussions around mental health. We’ll see if that kind of double standard prevails in Burrows’s case: he’s going to be around for a couple of years, having already received a two-year $5-million extension.

What I can say with confidence is that, as fans, especially in Ottawa, we make altruism an important aspect of how we perceive athletes, but for some reason, that requirement falls to the wayside when the puck drops.