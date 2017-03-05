Carleton students could face picket line Monday morning

Carleton students could face picket lines and delays Monday morning as contract faculty and teaching assistants are poised to go on strike.



CUPE local 4600 and the university’s administration have been in talks with the union for months, including a session over the weekend that is still ongoing.



CUPE member Janne Cleveland said the school’s current deal does not even guarantee members a wage that would keep up with inflation.



“We would be losing money to take what they have on the table now,” she said.

She said contractors would also like longer-term deals that would prevent them from worrying about losing their contracts every semester.



She said union members are committed to a better deal and prepared to walk a picket line to get it if the university doesn’t offer more. She said members gave the union a clear endorsement to push for a better contract even if that includes a strike.



“We have over 600 people signed up to hit the picket line tomorrow. That has never happened.”



The union is promising picket lines to slow traffic at both the Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive entrances. OC Transpo drivers are unlikely to cross that picket.



Cleveland said the union wants better working conditions, but students should be concerned as well.

“At the end of the day, the working conditions for contract faculty and teaching assistants are the learning conditions for students.”