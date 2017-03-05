Ottawa looking to end expensive property tax rebate program
Program that gives refunds to landlords has cost more than $80 million over last six years.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The city is looking at ending a tax rebate program that has doubled in cost over the last six years returning more than $80 million to owners of vacant properties.
The vacancy rebate program gives owners of commercial and industrial properties who can't fill their space a rebate on their property taxes.
If an office building
Over the last six years, the city has given out 6,000 of these rebates. The city has sent about $59 million to landlords over that time, with another $23 million in education property taxes also
In 2009, the program cost $9.2 million in 2015 it cost $18.3 million.
Wendy
The provincial government said last year that municipalities would have more flexibility in the rebate program.
She said the city can’t get into whether the landlord is seeking a reasonable lease price or whether they have actually invested in improving the space.
“The quality doesn’t come into place at all. It’s really just trying to prove an indication to the city that you’re trying to get the space leased.”
She said they believe landlords want their space rented, but they’re worried right now the rebate program sends the wrong message.
“This program doesn’t necessarily incentivize behavior,” she said.
Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he believes it’s time to end the rebate.
“I don’t understand why we would give that type of incentive for property owners, especially on ground floor commercial on main streets,” he said.
Fleury said he often hears from constituents who see space sit vacant, taking vibrancy out of the community.
Most Popular
-
Smoking pot as a medicine raises questions for doctors about side effects
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault