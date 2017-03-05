Ottawa looking to end expensive property tax rebate program

The city is looking at ending a tax rebate program that has doubled in cost over the last six years returning more than $80 million to owners of vacant properties.



The vacancy rebate program gives owners of commercial and industrial properties who can't fill their space a rebate on their property taxes.

If an office building downtown for example couldn’t rent all of its space they can apply for a property tax rebate of up to 30 per cent .



Over the last six years, the city has given out 6,000 of these rebates. The city has sent about $59 million to landlords over that time, with another $23 million in education property taxes also rebated . The cost of administering the program add another approximately $3 million.

In 2009, the program cost $9.2 million in 2015 it cost $18.3 million.



Wendy Stephanson , the city’s deputy treasurer, said they’re doing consultations on the program this month, looking at everything from scaling back the program to simply ending it.



The provincial government said last year that municipalities would have more flexibility in the rebate program.



Stephanson said right now landowners have to provide proof their space has been vacant for at least 90 days and that they have attempted to lease it.



She said the city can’t get into whether the landlord is seeking a reasonable lease price or whether they have actually invested in improving the space.

“The quality doesn’t come into place at all. It’s really just trying to prove an indication to the city that you’re trying to get the space leased.”

She said they believe landlords want their space rented, but they’re worried right now the rebate program sends the wrong message.

“This program doesn’t necessarily incentivize behavior,” she said.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he believes it’s time to end the rebate.