Photos: Red Bull Crashed Ice brings 15,000 people to downtown Ottawa

Red Bull Crashed Ice attracted 15,000 people downtown Saturday night, with many hailing the first major event of Ottawa 2017 a major success.



“We were certainly happy with the outcome," said Coun. Mathieu Fleury. "We imagined the crowds, but couldn’t have pictured such a huge turnout.”

He said he thought the cold, with temperatures dipping below - 20 C might have kept some people away, but the downtown was packed.

“Everyone said it was cold, but everyone also really enjoyed the event,” Fleury said.



The city bid to bring the event to Ottawa for the first time, using the Rideau Canal locks as a launching-off point, with a course that went from the Chateau Laurier down to the bottom of the canal.



Fleury said there is a lot to like about the event and it’s worth exploring if the city can bring it back in a few years.