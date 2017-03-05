Rock of ages past: Recent fossil find has local researcher thinking big

A local researcher has made some potentially world-changing additions to his rock collection.

University of Ottawa geologist Jonathan O’Neil was part of the international team that discovered what they say is the oldest fossil record ever identified and therefore the earliest known evidence of life on the planet. The find was written up in Nature last week.

Some scientists, not all, believe Earth was formed 4.6 billion years ago. O’Neil’s team have dated the fossils, which they found in northern Quebec, to between 4.3 billion and 3.7 billion years ago. If those numbers don’t impress you, consider that dinosaurs appeared a mere 230 million years ago and that humans began walking on two legs 6 million years ago.

“Holding a rock in your hand that contains the oldest traces of life, it’s actually pretty surreal,” O’Neil said. “It puts everything in perspective and shows you that us humans are just the last two seconds of Earth’s history.”

The specimens were extracted from the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone, the oldest oceanic crust formed on Earth. Fossilized within the layers of the rock are signs of micro-organisms: tiny filaments and tubes that, according to the Nature paper, were formed by bacteria that lived on iron.

The discovery supports a theory, which not all scientists in the field subscribe to, that life emerged from hot seafloor vents soon after Earth was formed. The paper's results will have to withstand major scrutiny and attempts at replication before they can be considered confirmed.

O’Neil believes the discovery will stand up to review and that the breakthrough will aid others searching for similar evidence all over the plane — and even the solar system.

“We’ll continue on this, try to add more pieces to the puzzle and have a more complex picture of what Earth was like back then,” he said. “More and more we know what we’re looking for.