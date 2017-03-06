Most Canadians believe there are enough women in politics: Survey

More than half of Canadians believe there are already enough women in Parliament, according to a poll done by Abacus Data.



Equal Voice, an organization that advocates for more women in government, released numbers Monday, showing that 54 per cent of Canadians believe there are enough women in politics — and that four per cent believe there are too many.



The survey was released as Equal Voice brings 338 young women from across the country to Ottawa this week for a Daughters of the Vote event. The women will all take seats in Parliament on Wednesday to mark International Women’s Day.

Nancy Peckford, the group’s executive director, said that, while the young women coming to Ottawa are bright and ambitious, the survey shows they will need more than those attributes to become lawmakers.

“It sends a stark message of the challenge they will face, the tenacity they will need and the support of political parties and their fellow citizens they will require.”



The top three reasons people gave for why women struggle to enter politics were negativity and conflict, parties not recruiting enough women to run, and family obligations.



Among women respondents, the top reason was political parties not recruiting enough.



“Political parties, consider this your call to action,” said Peckford. “We know that gender parity will not happen by chance or automatically.”



The survey also found that 25 per cent of Canadians believe Parliament will never have gender parity. Only five per cent of Canadians believe it will happen after the next election, with another 15 per cent believing it will take two election cycles and 22 per cent believing it will take three elections.



Grace Lord, a researcher with Equal Voice, said the last election did increase gender diversity, but that change continues to come slowly.

“At the current rate of change, it’s going to be another 90 years before we see an equal number of men and women,” she said. “It can be closer to four election cycles, but not without real proactive efforts.”

Teanna Noel Ducharme, the Daughters of the V ote delegate from Skeena-Bulkley Valley, in B.C. and a member of the Nisga’a Nation, said the survey provides a blueprint for more diversity in Parliament.