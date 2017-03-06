Hard-left activism makes comeback as immigration debate intensifies

Amid heated rhetoric around immigration, Ottawa activists are looking back three decades to old tactics of crushing speech they feel leads to violence, including by responding with force.

Ottawa Against Fascism held its first event Saturday, when 30 people gathered near the human-rights monument.

“This open fascism and open oppression can’t be debated and must be smashed,” a young man named Brendan said into a megaphone, surrounded by anti-fascist banners.

“Victory to the oppressed people, down with fascism and down with Islamophobia,” he said, prompting cheers from the group, who braved a -29 C windchill. Some wore all black and hid their faces, while others flew red flags with the Soviet Union’s hammer-and-sickle insignia.

The new group is sponsored by the Revolutionary Communist Party. In a throwback to Ottawa demonstrators in the 1990s, Saturday’s anti-fascists say they’ll shout down racists around the capital, and aren’t afraid to respond with violence if minorities get attacked.

No interest in dialogue

Saturday’s event was a counter-demonstration to a small gathering by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens, which advocates for less immigration and believes federal anti-Islamophobia motion M-103 will lay the groundwork for Sharia law in Canada.

Ottawa Against Fascism tore down a handful of that group’s posters, and tried setting them ablaze with a cigarette lighter in the cold wind.

After 45 minutes outside, the protesters gathered inside Ottawa City Hall for a discussion.

“The point wasn’t to have a conversation with them,” Brendan told Metro. “If you give them a platform, they’re only going to spread their hatred.”

Brendan wouldn’t give his last name, while others refused to speak to Metro. They all claimed that far-right groups “doxx” activists, by stalking them online, harassing them in person and sending threats to family members.

“These groups will get violent and they’ll attack refugees, they’ll attack minorities,” Brendan said. “Their ideology is one of violence against the most oppressed groups of our society.”

Brendan noted the swastikas and hateful messages spray-painted across Ottawa places of worship last November. “This is a very real thing that happens in Ottawa, and these ideas do exist.”

Questioning free-speech claims

Many at the rally said they see anti-immigrant rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump echoing in Canada.

“Trump, he wears his s--t on his sleeve. Everybody else buries it in pleasantries,” said Sky Leaf WanderingTurtle. “It’s always been here — it’s just never been so much in the forefront.”

As a trans queer who converted to Islam, WanderingTurtle said bigots are gaining a foothold while Canada still hasn’t reconciled with its Indigenous population.

“There’s this idea that free speech is for everybody. But if free speech is going to be at the expense of demonizing somebody, or dehumanizing somebody, that’s where it stops.”

Current discourse

Such skepticism toward the concept of free speech is in keeping with recent actions undertaken by left-leaning social-justice groups in both Canada and the U.S. In 2013, seventh-year Carleton University undergrad Arun Smith gained national attention for tearing down a free speech wall, because it could allow for homophobic comments and was thus an “act of violence.”

Last week, local groups started asking the National Gallery of Canada to cancel a Thursday talk by Jordan Peterson, the University of Toronto professor who refuses to use genderless pronouns.

At Saturday’s protest, Meagan Wiper said she’s worried people are taking advantage of free speech at the expense of her Muslim friends.

“When you know people who are affected by this, you can’t really stand by,” Wiper said.

She spent her childhood on military bases in Germany and she saw two concentration camps in the 1990s, and they make her worry about President Trump.

European roots

Anti-fascism movements started in continental Europe, as nationalist movements rose in the wake of the First World War. Those nationalist and fascist movements eventually swept Germany, Spain and Italy, leading to the Second World War.

Today, the strongest anti-fascist movement exists in Germany, especially among Berlin’s far-left groups. The so-called “Antifa” ideology states that hateful ideas should not be given democratic space, because they are too likely to incite the majority into violence. Antifa activists justify pre-emptive violence and attacks on riot police, by pointing to the legacy of Nazism and East German totalitarianism.

History repeats?