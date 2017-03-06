Officer expected to be charged in Abdirahman Abdi case

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is expected to charge an Ottawa Police officer with manslaughter in the August 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is working for Abdi’s family, confirmed the watchdog unit is expected to make a public statement later this afternoon before 2:30 p.m.

Charges are expected to be laid against Const. Daniel Montsion.

Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali-Canadian, died in August, after police responded to a call Bridgehead coffee at the corner of Wellington Street West and Fairmont Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

When police arrived they chased him to his apartment building at 55 Hilda Street, about a three-minute walk away. Witnesses, supported by a violent video recordings from the scene, say Abdi was struck with batons and pepper-sprayed. He died soon afterwards in hospital.

Const. Dave Weir and Const. Daniel Montsion were identified as the two officers filmed subduing Abdi before his death. Both officers were part of the original investigation by the SIU, but Weir was identified as a witness.

The family is expected to comment at a press conference later today.