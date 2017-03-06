Jordan Duff's Bottleneck: A guide to the Ottawa-area's apres-brewski scene

You might think that hot cocoa is the beverage that one should reach for after a day of skiing, but you would be quite wrong.

Ottawa has access to some great hills for skiing, snowboarding and snowblading. After getting frostbite on the slopes, warming up with a post-ski beer is a must. Here are some hills and breweries that will help you meet those goals.

Nearby Calabogie Brewing is but a long snowball’s throw — six kilometres or so — from Calabogie Peaks. The brewery offers a saison, a gose, an ESB and a stout, Black Donald. Thick and darkly robust, Black Donald is named after the nearby lake and warms beautifully. Oh, and there’s also Double Bogie, an IPA with a mountainesque peak IBU (International Bitterness Units) of 90.

Pakenham’s Cartwright Springs Brewery is built in a beautiful rural setting. The location is important since the brewery exclusively uses its own onsite springwater. Nearby, Mount Pakenham ski resort offers 10 runs and lifts to pair with the brewery’s seven available beers.

Mont-Tremblant is a big hill and the village even boasts its own brewpub: La Diable. But there is a brewery in town that’s worth a visit. Microbrasserie Saint-Arnould, named for the abbot that blessed a barrel of beer for the health of others, has been making beer for 20 years. Though they have a deep line-up of brews, a big hill like Tremblant is best celebrated with a big beer, like their L’Eveque Belgian Dubbel.

Camp Fortune skiing is convenient and approachable for many in the city centre, with its Gatineau Park location. Right at the park’s entrance, at the Old Chelsea Pub, one can satisfy a post-ski craving with beers from Gainsbourg Bistro-Brasserie. Their refreshing Blanche de Chelsea replenishes after tackling all those green-circle runs.

Finally, for the advanced drinker and the amateur skier, Beacon Hill Ski Hill boasts an elevation of only 50 metres but a brewery count of three, all within mutual walking distance: Dominion City Brewing Company and Broken Stick Brewing are over on in the Canotek business park, while Big Rig’s brewpub is up near Gloucester Centre.

Remember: No matter which hill or brewery you visit, indulging après-ski is the safer option than doing so avant-ski.

Local Hoppenings:

Bicycle Craft Brewery’s Freedom Machine cherry pale ale has been released in celebration of International Womens’ Day.

Slainte To Health! Whiprsnapr has a healthy seasonal available, Wintergreen-Superfood Saison.

Prost-Secondary School: Brew Donkey’s Head of the Glass, the free educational event that covers local beer industry topics, is having its next event March 10th featuring Big Rig Brewing and Brown Van Brewing.

Drinking with cause. Winter Brewfest, held at the end of February, raised $3,000 for CHEO through their Dream Keg. Great work everyone!

Beer, music, food and more at Beau’s St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 11th at Aberdeen Pavilion, more info at www.stpatricksparty.ca.

Getting canned! More fun news from Vankleek Hill’s darling Beau’s as their Lug-Tread lagered ale will be available at various events through the year in 341ml cans.