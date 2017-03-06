Ottawa travel manual for creative millennials hits shelves

Ottawa gets a fresh look in a newly released millennial-focused travel guide that coincides with an influx of tourists celebrating the country’s 150th birthday.

An Insider's Guide to Canada’s Capital began as a small side project for Zainab Muse and David Ebere. It’s since ballooned into something larger, with government partners endorsing the guide and a large team of young photographers and writers contributing.

“We want to tackle stereotypes and show people how much young people love to create and what we can offer,” said Muse. She and Ebere run Wingd, a millennial-focused media company.

“The book ties in well to that — no one asked us to make it, we just really wanted to,” she said.

Muse and Ebere, who attended high school in Toronto but fell in love with Ottawa while attending university, wanted to give the city a rebranding.

The result is a 271-page hardcover full of high-quality photos from Ottawa, along with small profiles and stories from creative and passionate residents.

It’s part coffeetable book, part travel guide, part history of Ottawa.

“My favourite part is the experiences, where people share their stories about the city,” Ebere said. “There’s a myth about Ottawa from non-Ottawans. You can’t know what the city is about unless you learn first hand from people living in Ottawa.”