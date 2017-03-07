Ottawa wants to let ByWard Market vendors carry more local food

ByWard market or bylaw market?

The city says it wants to relax the rules and regulations around sellers and buskers in the bustling downtown commercial zone.

“We almost zap the fun out of the market,” said Mayor Jim Watson during discussion at city hall on Tuesday morning.

“We don’t want this market to turn into a bureaucratic maze, where someone has to apply and fill out four forms to strum their guitar on the corner,” he said. “We have so many rules and regulations involving size of stand, type of canopy, what products you can sell and what times of the year.”

Market program manager Shannon Kenney was asking councillors to approve some more relaxed rules for the market, including the location of vendors and the type of products that can be sold.

Vendors could be expanded to include “microprocessors” like coffee roasters, cheese makers and jam producers. Small-scale vendors would also be allowed to share stalls.

The products sold by these vendors would need to be produced or grown in Ottawa, Prescott Russell, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, Leeds and Grenville, Lanark, Renfrew or the Outaouais.

The changes are meant to remove some red tape and bring both the Parkdale market and the ByWard market up to date with similar areas in other cities.