High school student films anti-Muslim rant on Ottawa bus

A video of a man on an OC Transpo bus delivering an obscenity-laced tirade against Canadian Muslims is getting attention online.

The video, filmed by Lisgar Collegiate student Jawad Ghandour, begins with an inaudible conversation between passengers sitting at the back of the bus.

A man wearing a red hoodie then turns around and begins screaming slogans such as “The race war is coming!” and “Canadians won’t take Islam!”

The bus appears to be on the 97 route headed for Lees station.

The video then shows the man pacing to the front of the vehicle, where he and the bus driver have a brief conversation, the beginning of which is inaudible.

The man eventually raises his voice again: “I’m sorry, I will not be oppressed.”

The driver asks him to put out his cigarette out or get off the bus. The man eventually goes to the back of the bus, grabs a gray backpack and leaves.

On his way out he claims that he was assaulted first, and calls the driver a “muzzy sympathizer.”

The video has been shared hundreds of times and has close to 200,000 views on Facebook. A number of commenters said they recognize the man from similar erratic outbursts on public transit.

OC Transpo said that it's investigating the incident and that it doesn't condone the behaviour.

“As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we immediately began an investigation to gather all the facts. At present, the investigation into this occurrence is still ongoing,” said Gord Robinson of the service's special constable unit.