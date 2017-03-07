Six local women score Femmies on International Women's Day

International Women’s Day goes local Wednesday night when six local feminists will be honoured at an annual gala.

The Femmy awards celebrate women’s achievements in categories that include frontline work, advocacy, “thought leaders” and media.

“It’s all about advancing human rights and gender equality in the capital region,” said co-organizer Stacey Mirowski. “It’s a very, very interesting group and it’s hard to pick because there’s so many amazing people out there.”

The women nominated this year include lifelong activist Elaine Kicknosway, who survived the 60’s Scoop and now works with Minwaashin Lodge, a local organization that serves Indigenous women and their children.

Jess Tomlin is being awarded the advocacy Femmy for her work as director of Ottawa-based MATCH International Women’s Fund, an organization that provides funding to global women’s initiatives.

The awards also honour the arts and academia: scholar Natasha Bakht is being recognized for her research on discrimination against Muslim women at the University of Ottawa, and theatre director Jessica Ruano is being recognized for The Ghomeshi Effect, a performance based on 40 anonymous interviews with survivors of sexual violence.

Youth honourees include Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah for her anti-racism work, sex education and gender equality activism, including organizing events to celebrate and support Black women on Carleton’s campus.

The final youth award us going to 11-year-old Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, whose advocacy on transgender rights made waves at both Capital Pride and on Parliament Hill.

Each year International Women’s Day Ottawa accepts nominations in January and February. The final award winners are chosen by past winners, and are celebrated at a gala on International Women’s Day.

Event details: The Femmy awards will be handed out at the International Women’s Day gala in Ottawa, on Wednesday March 8 at 6 p.m. inside the Library and Archives Canada.