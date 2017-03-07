Addiction advocates hope new provincial funding for overdoses is just a start

The $2.5 million coming to Ottawa to help the city deal with a spike in fentanyl overdoses is just the start of what’s needed to get a handle on a much larger problem, addiction advocates say.

Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre applauded Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne for giving the city the funding but said it should be just the beginning.



The provincial money, Boyd said, shows that “politicians in the community are looking for answers and are willing to invest” but, he said, “we have to recognize that we have had decades of underfunding addictions services that have also now caught up with us in the opioid crisis.”

Ottawa Public Health is still debating where to spend the new money, which Wynne announced Monday following a meeting with Mayor Jim Watson.

“We anticipate that a significant portion of the additional funding referenced by the premier will be used for enhanced education and prevention, and withdrawal management spaces,” said public health spokesperson Eric Leclair.



Leclair said the agency also hopes to invest in better reporting of overdoses. Currently, OPH is working with police, hospitals and the coroner’s office to better track the trends.

“Early identification of an increase or change in opioid-overdose activity through real time reporting will enable timely alerting and responses, as well as evaluation of prevention and enforcement initiatives,” he said in an email.



Boyd said timely information is desperately needed.



“The overdose death data we have available to us right now is 2015 data. This crisis is moving way too quickly to have data that is that old,” he said.



He said there is also a need for supports for families dealing with people with opioid addictions.

“Families in many ways are the first responders,” he said.



He also suggested the response should look at providing outpatient treatment programs to addicts, including those that provide methadone or suboxone which help with withdrawal symptoms.

He said that might be a better investment than residential treatment programs.