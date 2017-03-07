PC Leader Patrick Brown calls for halt to school closures

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is calling for a provincewide moratorium on all school closures.

With more than 600 schools across Ontario threatened with shuttering, Brown wants a review of the “flawed” provincial guidelines that education boards use to determine what facilities to keep open.

“School closures have a devastating impact on our communities,” the Tory leader told reporters Tuesday at Queen’s Park.

While most of the endangered schools are in rural areas, there are some in urban Ontario.

“This isn’t just about rural school closures anymore. The threat of closures are devastating families in cities as well – including right here in the GTA,” he said.

Despite the inefficiency of a province funding public and Catholic English and French-language schools, Brown said he has no intention to push for a single school system.

“That’s not what today’s about. It’s not a debate or a conversation that I’m starting,” he said.

In the House, the Tories shifted their focus from soaring hydro bills – which had dominated the legislative proceedings until Premier Kathleen Wynne’s plan to cut electricity rates 25 per cent last week – to the schools’ issue.

“After 13 years of waste and scandal after scandal, the Wynne Liberals are trying to balance the books on the backs of our students by fast tracking school closures,” said Brown.

His pressure forced Education Minister Mitzie Hunter to release a statement announcing that her department is launching “an engagement on new approaches to supporting education in rural and remote communities.”

Hunter noted since 2003 the Liberals have spent “more than $16 billion in school infrastructure – including nearly 450 new and improved schools in rural Ontario.”

The minister dismissed Brown’s call for unilateral action from Queen’s Park.

“Patrick Brown has no plans on how to build up our education system in rural Ontario,” said Hunter.