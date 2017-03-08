Officer-involved deaths make for difficult prosecutions: ex-SIU head

Prosecuting police officers is more difficult than prosecuting members of the general public, according to the former head of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.



The SIU laid manslaughter charges this week against Ottawa Const. Daniel Montsion in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

Ian Scott, who from 2008 to 2013 was head of the unit, which investigates serious injuries, deaths and sexual assualts involving police, said that cases, like Montsion's, in which the officer’s use of force is at issue are challenging for juries.



“When those charges are laid, it is sometimes a difficult matter to distinguish between what is excessive use of force and what is a reasonable use of force,” he said.



Scott said he laid 49 criminal charges during his time with the unit. When he left the unit, 20 of those cases were still underway, 17 had either been withdrawn or resulted in acquittals, and 12 had led to convictions.



He said that, because officers have the authority to use force, the public can sometimes want to side with the officer.

And, he said, the officers usually have good lawyers.

Scott said, however, that cellphone-video evidence, which in recent years has played a key role in many excessive-force cases, could alter the balance.

“The real game changer in this whole area is video.”

