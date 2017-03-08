Ottawa council approves second phase of light-rail transit plan

The $3.6-billion second phase of Ottawa’s light rail transit is moving full steam ahead.

City council approved the plan on Wednesday, after each councillor had a chance to weigh in on the massive project.

“We’re building farther, faster than anyone thought possible six years ago,” said Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson called for co-operation among regions — west, east and south — to make the system work and turn “Ottawa the old to Ottawa the bold.”

Stage 2, expected to be completed in 2023, would bring 70 per cent of Ottawa residents within five kilometres of light rail.

The project will expand the Confederation Line west to Bayshore and east to Trim. The Trillium Line will extend south to Bowesville and include a link to the Ottawa Airport. Widening the Highway 174 in the east end is also part of the project.

The city is still waiting on a funding announcement from the federal government, but Watson said he has been assured it will be announced before the end of May.

While the council vote was unanimous, several councillors spoke of concerns in their wards.

Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson said she was “holding her nose” to go through with the vote.