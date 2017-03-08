Daughters of the Vote descend on Ottawa

When Ally Freedman took her seat in the House of Commons, she carried generations of tradition with her and brought a perspective not often heard in Canada's parliament.

The Metis woman from Ottawa was among 338 young women participating in Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote initiative Wednesday.

Freedman said she wanted to represent not only her gender, which has a disproportionately small share of the House , but also her culture.



“I decided to have my eagle feather, my sage, my beaded earrings and my moccasins,” she said. “I really wanted to put my culture on display and reclaim that space as an Indigenous space.”



She said that, when sitting in the House seat for Ottawa Centre, she thought of the residential schools system and other tragedies visited upon Indigenous Canadians that were approved in Parliament.

But she also thought about progress.



“That’s also the same room where they decided to give us back our rights, apologize and realize the mistakes they made,” she said.

Freedman said the Daughters of the Vote initiative affirms that women’s voices and Indigenous voices need to be better heard.

“I am definitely going to one of these days put my name on the ballot,” she said. “I think this event is really going to inspire all of us.”



Nancy Peckford, executive director of Equal Voice, said that’s exactly what her organization was hoping to accomplish.



“It’s the moment we worked for, for the past 12 months, to see those 338 delegates filling every seat in the House of Commons.”



After taking their seats, the delegates were addressed by former prime minister Kim Campbell, as well as all the major-party leaders.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose told the delegates not to sell themselves short and to get on ballots soon.



“There is no doubt in my mind that you can compete and you can win,” she said. “No one will remember that you lost. They will remember you had the courage to run.”

Peckford believes the event will have a lasting influence on the diversity of Parliament.