Street parking to remain free in Hintonburg and Westboro

Keep your change in your pocket — free parking in Westboro and Hintonburg is still in effect.

Coun. Jeff Leiper said examining the parking situation in the growing neighbourhoods has been a project for the past year.

Around 37 per cent of shoppers in the area use a car, according to a study done by the local Business Improvement Area. In Westboro, most drivers said it took them less than five minutes to find parking, while in Wellington West over half said it took between five and ten minutes.

“The merchants in Westboro have been citing challenges around parking for several years now," Leiper said. "We have anecdotal evidence that customers arrive in the stores and tell the merchants they’re not going to shop there anymore because it's just too hard to find parking."

One of the solutions proposed was introducing parking metres on the busy main streets.

“Paid parking is a way to manage the demand for the parking. You use pricing to do that and it makes it easier to enforce timing,” Leiper said.

But many residents and business owners didn't buy into that. Leiper said merchants expressed concern that expensive parking would dissuade people from visiting.

Many residents also said they were worried that paid parking on main streets would mean more cars trolling residential streets for free spots.

Leiper will present the findings at to the transportation committee on April 5, reccomending that free parking remain.

In Westboro a 90-minute maximum parking time limit will be introduced along Richmond Road, and enforcement will increase. Up to 23 new spaces will be added to the neighbourhood by introducing curbs and formalizing spots. Better signage to parking garages and spaces will also be recommended.