Botched Phoenix pay system may finally be turning a corner

The government’s deeply troubled Phoenix pay system may finally be rising from the ashes, as for the first time more cases are being solved than new problems are coming in.



Deputy minister Marie Lemay spoke at a news conference on Wednesday and said they finally have the opportunity to get ahead of the problem.



“We’re starting to process more transactions than we receive,” she said. “We have started to see our numbers move in the right direction.”



Lemay said parental leave transactions, which have been a major issue, would now be dealt with within 20 days 95 per cent of the time, which is the government’s target.

The government’s public website actually shows that standard slipping this month, but Lemay said that’s older cases they are catching up on.

“The vast majority of transactions that are outside of our service standards have been addressed and people will start receiving their top up payments,” she said.

Lemay said parental leave transactions should be sorted out before the next government pay period on March 22.

Students, who were particularly badly hit by the Phoenix system last year, should fair better this year she said as the government has new systems in place.

“We’re putting everything in place so that the issues that affected students last year will not be repeated,” she said.

They have also developed an automated system for employees who take acting assignments and hope to resolve the 100,000 acting cases in the system right now.