Ottawa council wants to talk to Gatineau about LRT link

While Ottawa’s light rail system will expand east, south and west in the next six years, there are no plans to send it north, into Gatineau.

Not yet.

On Wednesday city council directed staff to formalize talks with Gatineau politicians about using the Prince of Wales Bridge as a rapid-transit conduit between the cities.

“So many people live in Ottawa and work in Gatineau and vice versa," Mayor Jim Watson said. "It just makes good sense,”

Currently around 60,000 commuters travel between Ottawa and Gatineau on a typical weekday. That demand is expected to increase by 65 per cent by 2031, according to the city.

Unlike the LRT projects already underway, a light rail line to Gatineau would cross an interprovincial border. It would also require more funding from the federal government, Quebec government and Ontario government.

Funding a northern connection to Gatineau is not part of the city’s financial plan, but Ottawa did purchase the Prince of Wales Bridge with that purpose in mind.