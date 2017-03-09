Ottawa Police and Crime Stoppers boost rewards for fentanyl tips

In a bid to get more of the dangerous drug off the streets, Crime Stoppers and the Ottawa Police are boosting the reward for information about fentanyl.



From now until the end of May, the agency will provide $2,000 in cash for tips that lead to fentanyl seizures or the arrest of those dealing the drug.

“Similar Crime Stoppers rewards incentives have been offered in other communities and have been very successful,” siad Richard McMullen, president of the local Crime Stoppers chapter.

Ottawa Police Deputy Chief Steve Bell said they’re worried about rising overdoses and want to do more.

“The increase in the use of counterfeit opioids and the alarming presence of fentanyl in these pills is what is prompting us to make this announcement today.”