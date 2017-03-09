Not all federal parties pushing equally hard to get women on ballots

Getting more women on the ballot requires political parties doing more to put them there — advocates for gender parity in politics generally agree on that.

Each of Canada's three major federal parties has its own approach to that ideal.



On Wednesday, 338 young women from across the country came to Ottawa to take seats in Parliament for a day, as part of Equal Voice’s Daughters of the Vote campaign.



The Liberals had rules in the last campaign requiring that local riding associations look for female candidates before they decide to go ahead with a nomination contest.

“The party’s formal rules for the nomination of candidates explicitly required that no nomination meeting be called until a thorough search for potential women candidates was conducted,” said Braeden Caley, the party’s director of communications.



He said nominating female candidates is important to the party and to its leader.



“Ensuring the involvement, representation and election of more women in politics has been and continues to be a foremost political priority for Justin Trudeau,” he said.



The NDP goes a step further by preventing nominations from taking place unless someone from a “equity-seeking group” has put their name forward.



“We led all other parties in the number of women nominated," party president Marit Stiles said, "and women make up 41 per cent of our caucus.”

Equity-seeking groups include women, minorities, people from the LGBT community and youth.

The Conservative party doesn’t have specific rules in its constitution for gender diversity in nominations. Party spokesperson Corry Hann said they attract people to the party by having the best ideas.