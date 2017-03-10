Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announces he will seek third term
Watson says he's proud of record but more work to be done.
A
A
Mayor Jim Watson will see a third term in 2018 he announced Thursday morning
Watson posted a statement online announcing his plans.
“Our city is in the midst of its most significant transformation in a generation, and with the support of the people of Ottawa, I hope to continue to play a small part in our beautiful city’s bright future,” he said.
Watson said he was proud of what he had accomplished and
“I have often said that in politics, you either run on your record, or you run from it. I am very proud of my record and everything we’ve built together.”
He said he remained committed to keeping tax increases low and continuing the work on the LRT and other city building projects.
More to come
