Ottawa Fire declares three-alarm blaze in Nepean

Ottawa firefighters are continuing to battle a three-alarm blaze that tore through several townhouses Sunday afternoon.



Ottawa Fire was called to 34 Northview Rd. at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Baseline and Merivale roads.



Even before they arrived on scene , firefighters called a second alarm, bringing more resources. And shortly after arriving they escalated further, adding a third alarm.



That brought dozens of firefighters to the scene including two aerial units, which were dousing the fire.

Ottawa Fire said that were no injuries to firefighters or residents. From the ground, crews could be seen dousing the roofs of at least four units that appeared to be heavily damaged.



Crews had to battle the weather as well as frigid temperatures, whcih hovered aorund -12 C, with a strong wind chill.