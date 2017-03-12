News / Ottawa

Ottawa Fire declares three-alarm blaze in Nepean

Crews respond to several townhouse units that have been gutted by flames.

Crews douse the fire from above. From the ground, it appeared to have cut through several units.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

Ottawa firefighters are continuing to battle a three-alarm blaze that tore through several townhouses Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire was called to 34 Northview Rd. at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Baseline and Merivale roads.

Even before they arrived on scene , firefighters called a second alarm, bringing more resources. And shortly after arriving they escalated further, adding a third alarm.

That brought dozens of firefighters to the scene including two aerial units, which were dousing the fire.

The rear of the units faced onto Eleanor Park.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

Ottawa Fire said that were no injuries to firefighters or residents. From the ground, crews could be seen dousing the roofs of at least four units that appeared to be heavily damaged.

Crews had to battle the weather as well as frigid temperatures, whcih hovered aorund -12 C, with a strong wind chill.

OC Transpo has brought buses to the area and the Salvation Army and the Red Cross are on scene.

Smoke rises up from the units several townhouses were destroyed by the fire and it brought dozens of firefighters to the area.

Ryan Tumilty / Metro

