Boston Pizza moving into the Glebe

Another national chain moving into the Glebe is not going to upset character of the area, according to the executive director of the area’s business improvement association.

Boston Pizza has filed a liquor license request for 640 Bank St., between Powell and Clemow avenues.

The property, which features a large amount of onsite parking, has sat vacant since the LCBO moved to Lansdowne Park.

Andrew Peck, executive director of the Glebe Business Improvement Association, said he hadn’t heard of Boston Pizza’s move, but he is not worried about the area losing any of its character .



“We already have national chains in the area,” he said.



Boston Pizza is joining a McDonalds in the area and other chain restaurants. Peck said the change is fine as long as it’s balanced.



“This is an area that I think has a really healthy mix of both unique independently owned and operated businesses and chains,” he said. “I think most healthy commercial areas have that kind of mix.”



Peck said the neighbourhood is healthy with only a few empty storefronts at this point and another company moving in will just help boost that.

“This area is just a great area to open a business and when I see something open, I see that as an indicator of a healthy business climate,” he said.



Peck said that several locally owned stores have also opened in the area over the last six months to a year.

“It’s not just big brands. There have been a number of businesses that have recently opened,” he said.



He said the business association definitely wants to preserve the mix of businesses on the stretch and it’s always top of mind.

“We have to preserve that and we want to preserve that,” he said.

He said he regularly reaches out to landlords and leasing agents in the area who want to do the same.