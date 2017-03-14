Ottawa startup Desk Nibbles says, Let them eat snacks

Two Carleton students are on a mission to eliminate office hanger.

Hanger is what you get when you combine hunger and anger — that feeling when you’re asked to stay late at the office when you already skipped lunch.

“We want to show the businesses how effective snacking is in the workplace and how great it is for employee morale and saving time and money,” said Emil Aite, a fourth-year computer science student and founder of Desk Nibbles.

The subscription service targets offices in Ottawa that want regular deliveries of healthy snacks. The plans, which vary from $50 to $150, offer a customizable selection of fruit, granola bars, drinks, sweets, yogurts and nuts.

Right now Desk Nibbles is a small operation, working out of Carleton’s entrepreneur space and a basement in Kanata.

Aite first had the idea while doing an internship at Shopify, an office that’s legendary in Ottawa for its perks, including snacks and meals.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Wow, this is awesome. Why can’t this be done everywhere?” he said.

Aite realized that most businesses don’t have the resources for a steady snack supply.

With Desk Nibbles he and Eric Kys, his business partner, hope to fill that gap.

“A lot of people do want snacks in their office, but it’s not easy to do,” he said. “Once a month we come into the office with our curated box.”

Snacks produced here in Ottawa — such as Missy’s Bakery and Martin’s Apple Chips — are among the selections on offer

Local employers that have tried the service include Windmill, Canvaspop and Carleton’s student association.

Kys said different offices might use the snack box in different ways, offering goodies to clients or at special meetings, working on a system where employees can pay for individual items or using them as an after-hours treat in offices where workers often stay late.