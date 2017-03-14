ByWard Market advocates want prospective MPs to commit to overhaul

Community advocates want the candidates in the upcoming Ottawa-Vanier byelection to commit to helping refresh the Byward Market.

The Lowertown Community Association, Action Sandy Hill and Ecology Ottawa has invited all candidates in the April 3 vote to a walkabout in the market Wednesday afternoon.

Liz Bernstein, president of LCA, said they want to hear from the candidates about their commitment because the market needs their support.

“People will get a taste or a flavour of what more could be happening,” she said. “It’s really an appeal from citizens that we invest in something more long-term.”

The city is currently doing a $1-million facelift of the George Street Plaza, but Bernstein wants to hear that federal MPs would be committed to a larger unique overhaul that would include streetscape work throughout the market, with wider sidewalks and benches.

Former Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger died last August and Bernstein said since then they have brought other Ottawa MPs to the area, but they need a representative of their own.