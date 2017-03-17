Parliament security investigating after police charge woman for attempting to steal idling car

Parliament Hill authorities are looking into why a car was left idling outside of Centre Block, allowing a stranger to jump in and drive off Monday.

The incident took place after a thorough revamp of security procedures in the wake of gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau’s attack in October 2014, during which he carjacked a minister’s vehicle and burst into Centre Block with a hunting rifle.

On Monday, Ottawa police charged a 27-year-old Ottawa woman and referred her for a mental health assessment. They believe she stole a taxi, which she left in front of the Hill around 3:30 p.m., before walking up to Centre Block.

She then told Parliamentary Protective Service officers she was an employee, but they turned her away because she lacked identification, according to agency spokeswoman Melissa Rusk.

Ottawa police say the woman then jumped into an empty, idling car and drove it toward an exit, where RCMP officers stopped and arrested her.

The PPS and the Senate Speaker’s office both refused to say who owned the vehicle and if they will be reprimanded, telling Metro the PPS is still investigating the incident.

“The issue was identified. But it’s an operational matter,” said Victoria Deng, spokeswoman for the Senate Speaker’s office. “For security reasons, I’m not going to get into the nature of the vehicle.”

Rusk said the PPS has no rules for how vehicles should operate in the parliamentary precinct. Instead, taxi drivers, construction workers and House and Senate staffers all follow their employers’ guidelines. “We’re responsible for just the physical security on the ground,” she said.