Worker injured in LRT tunnel construction accident
Worker walked out on "his own volition."
A worker was injured Saturday during construction of the Confederation line tunnel downtown.
Ottawa Fire
Ottawa Fire said the initial report was that the worker was severely injured.
Peter Lauch, technical director of the Rideau Transit Group, said the worker was able to get out of the tunnel under their own power.
“The worker walked out of the tunnel of his own volition and has been taken to the hospital to be assessed,” he said in a statement.
In November, fire services had to respond to the tunnel when three workers became trapped on a scissor lift during a construction accident.
