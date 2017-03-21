House committee recommends string of changes to deal with sexual assault

Advocates are applauding a parliamentary report aimed at reducing domestic violence and sexual assault that calls for better training for police and judges, better data on the issue and more assault centres on university campuses.



The house’s committee on the Status of Women tabled the report on Monday that includes 45 recommendations on how to better address sexual assault.



The committee looked at the issue on university campuses, cyber violence like the sharing of intimate image and problems in the justice system.



Pam Damoff, Liberal MP for Oakville North-Burlington and vice-chair of the committee, said sexual violence is a major issue with a lot of problems to solve.



“It was a huge study, each one of these topics could have warranted a study on its own,” she said.



The committee recommended better data collection, including having Statistics Canada collect information on unfounded rates, when police deem a sexual assault complaint as having no evidence.



The agency stopped collecting data from police departments after raising concerns that police officer were not using the catogeory accurately.



Erin Leigh, executive director of the Ottawa Colaition to End Violence against Women, said that’s an important step, but the government has to ensure that officers are not just entering the data right, but treating victims right.



“It isn’t just a data question. It is not just a clerical exercise of making sure you’re coding right. It’s making sure the response is right,” she said.



Leigh said overall the report is making a lot of good recommendations. She said she is hopeful that the government will follow up on the report.



“I think our prime minister, different ministers have expressed a deep commitment,” she said.



Damoff said she is confident minister will embrace changes like this, because they already are working on many of them.



“If you compare what we recommended to what is in their mandate letters there is a lot of crossover,” she said.



