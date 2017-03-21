Hintonburg speed limit to drop down to 40 km/h

Hold your horses in Hintonburg — the local community association has received approval to lower the default speed limit on side streets from 50 km/h to 40 km/h as a safety measure.

“We have narrow streets in Hintonburg, streets that were designed for horses, not for cars,” said Dickson Davidson, who visited neighbours door-to-door as the association’s chair of traffic concerns.

“We have a lot of one-way streets in the area, especially in the north. It becomes pretty sketchy sometimes when you’re out with your kids and someone is barrelling down the street,” he said.

“People do find drivers cutting through very quickly, especially during rush hour when people are trying to cut around the traffic.”

Davidson, along with volunteers with the Hintonburg Community Association, has been collecting signatures for over a year. In order to make the change, at least 66 per cent of residents on each street were required to support it.

The petition now has the names of 1,286 residences from 31 residential streets. Having reached the required amount of signatures, the petition was dropped off earlier this month.

A car travelling at a slower speed decreases the risk of serious injury in the case of a collision with a pedestrian.

Davidson said the new default speed limit won’t impact main commercial streets, including Parkdale Avenue, Wellington Street West and Gladstone Avenue. Instead, the new limit is supposed to slow down cars travelling on quieter residential streets.

“It’ll bring a greater awareness that this is a residential area, not a vacant area or a place where people don’t care,” said Davidson. “Pedestrians, cyclists; it should help pretty much everybody.”

Currently most streets in the neighbourhood don’t have posted limits, but are set at the default speed of 50 km per hour.

Davidson said the signs will remind people to travel slower on residential streets, but the signs will encourage even persistent speeders to travel 50 km/h instead of 60 km/h.