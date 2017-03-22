Federal budget means LRT funding and a social housing bonus for Ottawa

The 2017 federal budget announcement didn’t include a number for Ottawa’s Stage 2 LRT, but Mayor Jim Watson said funding has been assured, along with new opportunities for the city’s social-housing and technology sector.

Watson said he was contacted by Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi on Tuesday with a promise that the federal government will provide funding for the light rail transit project.

Inside the budget document, LRT Phase 2 is mentioned as a major project alongside expansions to Toronto GO Train and rail in Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal. Watson said the agreement will be finalized before May.

“It’s great news for our city,” said Watson. “I thank the local MPs and the ministers who have been very, very helpful in working with us to ensure that we get to this point where we get shovels in the ground as quickly as possible.”

Watson said his only criticism of the budget was the end of a tax credit for transit passes. The rebate would save an Ottawa resident who purchased 12 monthly transit passes around $205.

“I think it was a good incentive for people to buy a transit pass and get some money back,” said Watson. “I know they said they’re getting out of so-called ‘boutique tax credits’ but that is one I would have hoped they would have kept.”

Watson said he was pleased to see the federal government expanding its affordable housing efforts with $11.2-billion funding promised over the next decade.

The federal budget also notes new initiatives to make federally owned lands available at no or low-cost for affordable housing. Ottawa’s large amount of federally owned land could mean a major advantage.

The City of Ottawa had 10,052 families on the affordable housing waitlist in December. Watson said new projects are ready to launch but need funding attached.

“We just can’t do it on our own,” he said. “Our goal will be with working with the federal agencies to determine when the programs will be available and open and how quickly we can get our oar in the water.”

The mayor confirmed that Ottawa will compete hard for technology-innovation money in the “smart city challenge,” especially when it comes to self-driving vehicles.

The federal budget is also closing a tax loophole that has allowed ride-share company Uber, including local drivers, not to pay federal taxes. The city legalized the ride-share service in September, and Watson said taxing the company is the right decision.