Exclusive: Ottawa airport kiosks launched before independent privacy review was complete

New facial-recognition kiosks at the Ottawa airport were launched Monday without an independent privacy evaluation, Metro has learned, sparking outcry from a leading civil-rights group.

Last fall, the immigration department and Canada Border Services Agency met with the federal privacy commissioner to discuss a “biometric expansion project” that included the new Primary Inspection Kiosks, which scan international travellers’ faces to verify they match passport photographs.

At that time, the commissioner noted the need for a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA), according to spokeswoman Anne-Marie Cenaiko.

Federal departments are required to complete PIAs to identify potential privacy risks for new programs, along with how they plan to reduce them. The privacy commissioner doesn’t approve or reject the PIAs, but his staff often make recommendations.

The Treasury Board’s PIA directive instructs departments to ensure “that privacy implications will be appropriately identified, assessed and resolved before a new or substantially modified program or activity involving personal information is implemented.”

But in an email, Cenaiko said the commissioner was still studying the PIA when the kiosks launched Monday. “We received the PIA at the beginning of March and are currently in the process of reviewing it,” she wrote.

That means there’s been no independent look at how much data is collected, how securely it’s stored or deleted, and whether it will be shared.

Micheal Vonn, policy director for the BC Civil Liberties Association, said she was alarmed by CBSA announcing the kiosks publicly before submitting a PIA.

“It certainly erodes any trust that we should have that these programs are being properly vetted with privacy expertise before they’re released,” she said in an interview. “Privacy is difficult to get back, and it's also difficult to embed into a system that exists.”

She said that systems such as the airport kiosks can lead to “function creep,” whereby programs whose primary function may be to expedite time-consuming processes — such as customs inspections — also serve to collect and store data that can find its way into subsequent law enforcement operations.

“There's almost a concerted effort to avoid having the privacy commissioner’s office involved,” she said.

The CBSA refused to provide its PIA to Metro, and didn’t send a statement by Tuesday evening.