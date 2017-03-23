Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, March 24 – 26

1. History Pavilions (all weekend)

2017 festivities kick off at the Moore Farm this weekend. Visit the Ecology and Urban Agriculture Pavilion at 670 Alexandre-Taché Blvd. to learn about the history and modern reality of agriculture and forestry. If you’re more interested in the history of people, the Pioneer Pavilion and sugar bush at 670 Cedarview Rd. is also open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.

2. Earth Hour (Saturday)

To call attention to climate change, the World Wildlife Fund is asking people across the country to turn of the lights and not use electricity from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Light a few candles and have a romantic conversation about doing more to protect the earth this year.

3. Random Hacks of Kindness (all weekend)

Calling volunteer developers and tech-savvy do-gooders: this weekend’s Random Hacks of Kindness is looking to bring together technology experts and creatives that can help charities, not-for-profits, and civic organizations. This round of problem-solving kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. at the Adobe office and continues each day until Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.

4. Ottawa Vintage Clothing Show (Sunday)

The Ottawa Vintage Clothing Show is moving to the Fieldhouse at Carleton University this year. Vendors selling everything from designer handbags to vintage pearls will be setting up shop on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10.

5. Speed Skating Championships (all weekend)