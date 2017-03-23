Justin Trudeau touts budget's ‘meaningful’ investments

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is highlighting his government’s “meaningful” investments in skills training, child care and affordable housing as he fends off criticism that the Liberals’ second budget was a tepid, hold-the-line plan.

Trudeau travelled to Toronto Thursday and used a visit to George Brown College to highlight promised investments in skills and training, which he framed as a response to a rapidly changing job market that have left many Canadians skittish about their financial futures.

“Investing in skills training and opportunities for Canadians to adjust and adapt . . . will go a long way to allaying the worries and anxieties that far too many families are feeling right now,” Trudeau said during his campus visit.

“We know the workplace is changing. This budget is about making sure Canadians can thrive in the new economies that are coming,” he said.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled the Liberals’ second budget in the Commons Wednesday, a more subdued fiscal blueprint than their first budget. It reins in spending in the face of economic weakness and political uncertainty around the new Donald Trump administration Washington.

The Liberals took heat from opposition MPs Thursday, who criticized the budget strategy to defer spending until later years and not to more to reduce the reduce the deficit.

“This is nothing but a backloaded, bafflegab, better luck next time budget,” NDP MP Nathan Cullen said in question period.

Conservative finance critic Gérard Deltell said his party’s main complaint is the lack of a timeline to balance the federal books. Deltell also took issue with the Liberals' continued commitment to larger-than-promised deficits — with 2017-2018’s $28.5 billion deficit almost triple what the party promised in the 2015 election.

“But they throw away, they push away their program, they have no respect for what they have said. And then we have three times the deficit than expected and there is no zero deficit plan,” Deltell said in an interview.

Deltell acknowledged that the previous Conservative government ran deficits to mitigate the 2008 recession, but said the government was faced then with a much worse economic picture. And Deltell said the Conservatives “cleaned the mess” by balancing the books just before leaving office.

“We left the house clean. But unfortunately the Liberals are using that clean house for a big party, like a teenager who gets the keys to the house for a Friday because their parents are gone,” Deltell said.

Trudeau pushed back against questions about the red ink, saying voters in the last election had a choice between the Conservatives and NDP promising to balance the budget “at all costs” and the Liberals’ plan for investment.

Asked by a reporter whether the budget would have been “bolder” if Trump was not in power, Trudeau said only that the fiscal plan was a “continuation” of his party’s pledge to help the middle class.

But he rejected a suggestion that his budget was a merely a holding pattern until the Liberal government got a better sense of Trump’s own economic vision, including his plan to cut tax rates in the United States.

“This is a budget that invests in our future,” Trudeau said, citing “significant” investments in childcare and affordable housing.

The government is also taking criticism for holding the line on defence spending in the budget, despite Washington’s call for NATO nations like Canada to spend more on the military.

The Liberals say that detailed plan for defence spending will come with the release of its defence policy review, which Trudeau says will “chart a course for Canada’s armed forces through the coming decades.”

“We know it’s high time we had a deep reflection on how best Canada can help in the world, how best Canada can help protect our own borders and participate in North American defence,” he said.