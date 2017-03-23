Ottawa police reconsidering case review approach for sexual assaults

Ottawa police are taking another look at implementing a method of reviewing sexual assault cases which advocates say is better for victims.

Originally implemented in Philadelphia in the early 2000's after a scandal over the local police force's handling of sexual assault complaints, the widely praised method, known as the "Philadelphia model," consists of allowing outside agencies and advocates to review case files and recommend alternative approaches to investigators.

Ottawa police rejected a proposal to implement a similar model in December 2015. Insp. Joan McKenna told Metro at the time that the department had serious concerns about privacy.

“We have a duty to protect that information,” said McKenna. “The reason we collected this information is to do a criminal investigation."

But Sunny Marriner, executive director of the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre, told Metro in an interview on Thursday that police representatives have said in recent community meetings that the department is willing to take a second look at the Philadelphia model.



Marriner said such a system would get to the root of problems with sexual assault investigations.

“We create a lot of responses to try to deal with problems in policing sexual assault cases, but very rarely do we actually do the work of looking to see what is causing the problems,” she said.

She said many advocates are suggesting ideas for improving investigations without really understanding the problem.

“We wonder why there is an issue and throw a whole bunch of solutions at the wall to see what sticks. Case review cuts through so that you can actually find out the source of the issue.”



Ottawa police have in recent years lowered the number of cases officers classify as “unfounded,” a designation that indicates police don’t believe a crime occurred.

Marriner said simply lowering unfounded rates isn’t enough.

“Unfounded rates are like the canary in the coal mine," she said. "They give us an indication that something may be going wrong."



Marriner said victims now don’t feel comfortable coming forward, because they worry their cases won’t be handled well.



“Survivors tell us that until they see something significant is happening to address what is happening with sexual assault investigations, they have no reason to trust that going forward will lead to any other result than it has for 30 years.”