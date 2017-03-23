Uber says new GST requirements will hurt users and stifle innovation

Uber says the government is punishing rideshare users and undermining innovation.

The Liberal government's budget, released on Wednesday, proposes legislation that would require companies like Uber to charge GST.



Taxi operators are already required to charge GST.

In a statement, the Uber said the change adversely affects users.



“This is not a tax on Uber and we continue to pay all applicable taxes on our services, as well as significant licensing fees to cities. This new tax impacts riders and drivers,” they wrote in a prepared statement.

“To be clear, taxing ridesharing does not help taxi compete on pricing since Uber would remain a significantly more affordable option.”

Uber said the new GST rules belie the budget's emphasis on funding innovation.

“This tax makes it harder for ridesharing to be price competitive with personal car ownership — it is deterring innovation and the possibilities that come with more shared rides that can make cities less congested and polluted.”