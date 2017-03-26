Capital curlers celebrate homegrown world champs

Ottawa curlers were celebrating Sunday after four of their own took gold in the 2017 world championships.

The championship final took place across the world ,in Beijing, a full 12-hour time difference for fans back in Ottawa who wanted to cheer on skip Rachel Homan and her rink, which is based out of the Ottawa Curling Club.

Andrew Denny, a staff member at the club, said the win had the members “buzzing” on Sunday morning and many patrons who were asleep at 3 a.m. during the big win were watching the game again.

“The membership is very pleased, everybody is happy,” he said.

Denny said the world championships are seen as the big event leading up to the Olympics, so they’re well watched by curling fans. With Team Homan heading back to Canada on Monday, Denny said he expects the club will organize some kind of event to welcome them back.

The team's early morning match took place against Russia, and ended with a 8-3 win. The team was undefeated in the tournament and took the first women’s world championship win in nine years.

Homan’s team also cleaned up earlier this year at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and took the national prize in 2013 and 2014.

With a women's world championship gold under their belts, the members of Team Homan will be vying to represent Canada in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

Rachel Homan, vice-skip Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle are familiar at the Ottawa Curling Club on O'Connor Street, which has a sign out front proclaiming “Home of Team Homan.”

Sunday’s four winners aren’t the first champions to call the Ottawa rink home.