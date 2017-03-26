Ottawa lacks recent data on red-light cameras

Though 20 new red-light cameras will be added to Ottawa’s streets this year, it's been five years since the city took a detailed look at the effectiveness of the cameras already in place.

Currently, the city has 34 red-light cameras, which issued a combined 17,870 tickets last year. But the city doesn’t keep track of how many tickets are traceable to each camera.

In 2012, the city released collision data showing a 29 per cent drop over 10 years in right-angle collisions. Over the same period, the number of collisions dropped 12 per cent overall, but rear-end collisions jumped by 20 per cent.

Krista Tanaka, program manager of road safety and traffic investigations, said the city plans to release updated numbers later this year, but that it’s too labour intensive to compile and release data every year.

“It’s not just a matter of pulling the collision information out of the system,” she said. “We have to look at every collision report to determine if red-light running was a factor. Someone has to manually look through every report. That’s why we don’t update this on an annual basis.”



Tanaka said red-light cameras are known to increase the incidence of rear-end collisions, but that those crashes are less likely to be serious than right-angle collisions, which red-light cameras help prevent.

Tanaka said the city doesn’t track tickets on an intersection-by-intersection basis because collisions are deemed to be much more important.



“We don’t use (tickets) as our measure of effectiveness for the cameras,” she said.

She added they also don’t collect collision data more often because they want a fuller picture of what is taking place.