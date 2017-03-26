Unions disappointed that federal money wasn't allocated for Phoenix

Public service unions are disappointed that the federal government didn’t earmark any money to fix the troubled Phoenix pay system in last week’s budget.



Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said she wanted to see something in the budget that would show the government is committed to fixing the problem.

“We did expect to see some financial resources allocated to the ongoing fixing of the system and we expected those funds to be used for additional resources,” she said. “It’s really disappointing to see no word whatsoever on how they intend to resource the ongoing fix to this problem.”

Daviau said the government should have committed funding specifically to deal with the problem. Her organization and other unions called for the government to put $75 million aside to deal with the problems.

“Our members, especially those who have been affected for a long time feel really devalued and ignored by the way they have handled this in the budget,” she said.

At a press conference earlier this month, Public Services and Procurement announced that it had finally reached the point where the number of problems that were being resolved was not being overrun by new cases coming in.



The department said it expected waiting times for dealing with new problems to begin to drop soon as the system gets up to speed.

Daviau said the union is hearing from members getting the system working properly will require investments in infrastructure technology and in more payroll advisers, and she wants to see the money for that.

“We believe firmly that additional resources in both these areas and training is going to be key to the solution,” she said.

She said despite the last update’s upbeat tone, there are still major problems with Phoenix and she’d have liked the government to acknowledge that.