NDP canidates pledge free university tuition if elected

University students could be given a significant reason to vote NDP in the next campaign, with three of four leadership hopefuls advocating for the elimination of tuition fees.

The candidates met in Montreal Sunday for the second of seven debates the party is holding in advance of a leadership vote in October.

MPs Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Peter Julian have all come out in favour of ending tuition fees as part of their proposal. In previous elections, political parties have campaigned on more student support or on reducing or freezing fees, but ending fees has not been part of a major party platform previously.

Ontario has moved to eliminate tuition for low-income students, but only by using grants and loans to offset the fees.

Ashton, said the cost of an education has skyrocketed so much, it just makes sense now.

“The conversation around access has become louder and bolder over the last number of years, because the cost of an education has gone up so significantly,” she said.

The change is necessary not just for students Ashton argues, but for the economy more broadly to stay globally competitive.

“Today, 70 per cent of jobs in Canada require a post-secondary education and yet we have the most indebted generation coming up,” she said.

She said other countries around the world have made this change.

Guy Caron, the only candidate in the race not to back this pledge, is instead promising a basic income guarantee. He said free tuition only helps if that is the only barrier to students.

“You need to also pay your rent and also pay for food, books and any other expenses,” he said.

He said he federal government also doesn’t control post-secondary education meaning any free-tuition proposal would have to be worked out. He argues a basic income is a better solution.