Ottawa has a chance to learn the ABC's with a local flair

O is for Ottawa and for O-Train in a new children’s book that aims to get little minds reading and learning about the city they call home.

An ABC of Ottawa is in stores now and is a basic reader book for young minds that matches Ottawa to its landmarks.

Author Miriam Bloom said it’s something she always wanted to do. “I have always had a life long dream about doing a Children’s books and I worked for many years as a graphic

designer,” she said.

Bloom combined her efforts with a friend Julie Mason, who did much of the writing and photography for the project.

The pair began the work in 2009, but tragically Mason passed away after a battle with cancer. Bloom said it felt like it was time to finish the project and she’s delighted to now have it on store shelves.

“It’s wonderful to see a finished product.” The book features landmarks around the city each corresponding to a letter of the alphabet for young readers or some special about the city’s history.

“It’s a quirky ABC book, it’s not A is for Apple, it’s A is for Astrolab, which helped Samuel De Champlain find his way to Ottawa.” She said in addition to helping kids read people will be able to go to the spots in the book. W is for waterfalls as an example encouraging families to head to the Hog’s Back falls.

“The book has the added dimension of having the kids learn the letters, do some reading or have it read to and then I hope parents and teachers may take their kids,” she said.

“Some of the museums are featured so, D is for Dinosaur and we have the dinosaurs at the Nature Museum.”

Bloom said while there are plenty of books helping kids get through their ABC’s this one has that added special dimension.