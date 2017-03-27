A look at who's running in next week's Ottawa-Vanier byelection

Voters will go to the polls in Ottawa-Vanier again next week to select a new MP for a riding that has only ever been Liberal.



The riding will have a federal byelection just a few months after it had a provincial one. Long time Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger passed away last year requiring the byelection.



The riding has been in Liberal hands since it came into existence and previous iterations of the riding were also in Grit hands dating all the way back to 1887.



Adrian Papara – Conservative

Why are you running?

For me, it just felt like it was very stagnant. Not a lot of stuff was happening and when I finished an MBA at the University of Otatwa and was looking for jobs and none of the jobs were happening here in Ottawa Vanier.



I had to move closer to be downtown and had to move closer to where the jobs are. I feel the Liberals take it for granted that we are an easy win and I think a lot of people feel like we hare forgotten.

I want to be able to bring some local jobs here and the important thing for me is for young people to be able to afford their first home.



What is the big issue in the riding?

Job creation is definitely a big issue. People between 15 and 24 — the unemployment rate across Canada for them is 14 per cent.



I feel a lot of students are being let down by the Liberal government. They are spending all this money to go to school and they are seeing they don’t have anything lined up

Emilie Taman – NDP



Why are you running?

I ran as a candidate in 2015 in the last election and at the time it had a lot to do with the Conservative government’s policies. When I was considering whether to run this time around, what I found was that we hadn’t seen the kind of change we had been promised and I thought I saw a real opportunity to work with the opposition, the progressive opposition, who I saw doing a lot of good work trying to keep the government to its promises.



What is the biggest issue in the riding?



I am hearing from a lot of people who are disappointed in what they have seen so far from the Liberals. As you can imagine, the issue of electoral reform has come up a lot, more than I expected, to be honest.



People just saw that as such a cynical move on the prime minister’s part, and I think for a lot of people it has called into question the overall approach the government was taking.



There was a promise to be less cynical, more transparent, engaged meaningfully and enact policies based on evidence, and in breaking that promise I think people saw that as walking away form a lot of those values.

Mona Fortier – Liberal



Why are you running?

Public service is very important to me and after getting involved in my community for more than 20 years and working as a businesswoman, I decided to run because I want to represent the interests and the needs of Ottawa-Vanier residents.



What do you think is the big issue in the riding?

I have been knocking and canvassing on many doors talking with the residents in Ottawa-Vanier and, as you know, it is a very diverse community.