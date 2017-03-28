Self-driving cars will collect your data — and Canada's privacy commissioner is concerned

In the future, your car will almost certainly spy on you, if it isn’t already doing so, and Canada’s privacy commissioner wants to ensure the data it collects is protected.

On Tuesday at a hearing held by a Senate committee studying autonomous cars, Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien testified that cities, parking facilities, carmakers and other groups could be interested in data collected by vehicles.

“There are probably hundreds of players, public or private, that can ultimately receive information from the car,” he told senators.

Therrien said an autonomous car would know, for example, that you visited a certain medical facility.

“The device needs to know where the person is, and with that you can determine their activities,” he said.



In response to a question about whether law enforcement agencies were seeking vehicle data, Therrien said that such information would be a benefit to investigations.

“One of the things the information the cars collect, of course, is geo-location, which can be very useful to police and national security agencies.”

He said his office is working on a Code of Practice for the automotive industry and also looking at online consent forms that Canadians tend to click through blindly. He said carmakers seem open to suggestions so far.

Barrie Kirk, co founder of the Canadian Automated Vehicles Centre for excellence, based in Kanata, said companies that developing self-driving technology, several which are based in Ottawa, are aware of the need to protect data and ensure that consumers are fully informed

“One of the car manufacturers, I won’t say which one, estimated that the value of the data collected by the vehicle is worth three times the cost of the vehicles,” he said. “It’s big business.”

But, he said, for many people, data collection isn’t a major issue.

“For younger people, millennials who are some of the early adopters, they don’t have the same expectations or concerns,” he said.

Therrien said his office has received few complaints about autonomous or connected vehicles so far, as well as some complaints about GPS devices. Consumers generally don’t realize what they’ve agreed to in purchasing and setting up such devices, he said.

“What we found in the investigation is that the consumer, the owner of the device, is rarely if ever well informed about who will get the information,” he said.



He said that shows that his office needs the ability to do more than just investigate problems based on complaints.