Canada's democracy gets a better grade in 2017

Canada’s democracy has a grade it can take home to mom and dad now, but it hasn’t joined the honour roll according to a new report from an independent group.

Samara Canada’s report card on democracy was issued Tuesday, giving the country a B minus, up from a C the country got in 2015.



Samara put the grade together based on metrics like voter turnout, people’s involvement in political events, membership in parties and engagement with politics overall.

Jane Hilderman, the group’s executive director, said it’s good to see the improvement but there is more work to be done.

“The grade last time was not one that anyone would be thrilled to bring home, a B minus is not great, but it is better,” she said.



Among the areas where Canadians are more engaged is voting, with turnout reaching 68 per cent in 2015, the highest it has been since 1993.



Canadians across demographic breakdowns all turned out more, but younger people really showed up. With voter turnout in the 18-24 range jumping 18 points to 57 per cent between the 2011 and 2015 contests and turnout in the 25 to 34 age group jumping 12 points to 57 per cent.



Hilderman said if she “had a good crystal ball” she could predict whether those voters will return in 2019, but she is hopeful.

“The good news is that voting is known to be something of a habit, so if you have done it once particularly in your first opportunity the odds of you being open to do it again is higher,” she said.



While many of the numbers are positive, few Canadians are involved in political parties and few donate or participate in elections. Hilderman said they hope, especially with two major leadership races underway, that Canadians will see there are other ways to be involved.



“This is where Canadian don’t realize that they have an opportunity to participate other than at the ballot box.”



Canada’s parliamentarians are also more engaged with their constituents and slightly better representative, but young people are hard to come by in parliament.

Those under 30 represent just four per cent of MPs while representing 17 per cent of the population.

“It’s one of the indicators that fell, particularly around diversity measure, the most from this parliament to the last parliament,” he said.

To make the country an A student, Samara is recommending more training and resources for MPs in consultation, more civics education in classrooms, civility in public discourse, MPs with more power to represent their constituents and better diversity in the house.

By the numbers