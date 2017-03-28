Yes, you can have the flag from the Peace Tower — in seven decades or so

If you’re looking to fly a Peace Tower flag on your own flagpole, your wish can come true — but it’ll take a while.



Since 1994, every Canadian has been eligible to receive a flag from the tower or from a few other spots on Parliament, free of charge. But the waiting list is getting very long.

I should know.



I filed a request two weeks ago and, as of today, I can expect to wait 68 years to receive my very special maple leaf.



Given my age (34) and what I know about my genetic makeup — not to mention my approach to exercise and diet — the best I can reasonably hope for is that the flag will be lovingly placed over my coffin after a flying electric hearse has delivered my 102-year-old body to, I hope, a well-attended service sometime in 2085.

My nephew, born last month, might receive the flag, which I plan to put in my will, as a retirement gift.



Magda Hovjacky, director of ministerial correspondence for Public Services Canada, said Canadians understand the symbolic and sentimental value added to the flag itself, which measures 2.3 metres by 4.6 metres. And that, she said, explains why the waiting list has unfurled to such prodigious lengths in recent years (Canadians receiving flags today applied a mere 12 years ago, in 2005.)

“To receive a flag flown from Parliament Hill is to receive a piece of our history,” she said. “Accelerating this journey would take away from its uniqueness.”



Flags from West and East Block are also available, but even they would take 55 years to arrive if you placed your request today. Hovjacky said that, since the program first launched, more people have come to learn about it and have become interested.

She said that when the department reaches out to confirm an address before sending a flag, the recipient is always excited.