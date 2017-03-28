Ontario's first official chief digital officer (unofficially) dumps Trump

Is she dumping Trump?

Ontario’s first “chief digital officer", hired to streamline online government services and make them easier to use, has been recruited from a similar U.S. agency started under former president Barack Obama.

Hillary Hartley, who has been critical of President Donald Trump on social media, is leaving her post as deputy executive director of 18F, the digital office of the U.S. government.

Since Trump won on Nov. 8, Hartley has tweeted with hashtags #tinyhands on her account @Hillary, warned of the ill-fated Republican push to repeal Obamacare, said she was “gutted” by Trump’s victory and posted “no. no. no. No. NO.” on election night.

On Feb. 4, after Trump questioned how federal judge could halt his travel ban, she tweeted: “He really has no idea how anything works. My friend who just became a citizen knows more about our government than our POTUS.”