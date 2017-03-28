Police union president says chief was too quick to review officer

The head of Ottawa’s Police Association said the city’s police chief is jumping the gun by launching an investigation into a police officer accused of using excessive force in a recent judicial ruling.



Association president Matt Skof said it’s unfair to subject Const. Nikolas Boldirev to an internal review before the Crown has had a chance to review the judge’s decision.

“Having an announcement made that there is a going to be a criminal investigation, a chief’s complaint, has a strong potential for prejudicing that appeal,” he said.



In a decision released last week, Justice Julie Bourgeois found Mohamed Hamed not guilty of possession of marijuana, possession of counterfeit currency and resisting arrest, saying the evidence against him was inadmissible in light of rights breaches.

Bourgeois said there was “no basis” for Hamed's arrest or for a search of his van, which was conducted without a warrant and led to the seizure of some 200 grams of marijuana.

The judge further said Boldirev used excessive force when he punched Hamed in the face twice at full force while the teen sat handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser.

Bourgeois said the officer's testimony at trial lacked credibility and his reasoning for punching Hamed was “completely ridiculous.”

“The two punches to Mr. Hamed's facial area were completely contrary to the principles of proportionality, necessity and reasonableness,” she wrote.



Chief Charles Bordeleau announced at a police commission meeting Monday evening that he would be reviewing the case and that the officer would be on administrative duties until that review is complete.



Citing both the potential appeal and the review, Skof said he couldn’t comment on the judge’s decision, but said officers have a mandate to use force when required and it’s difficult to see them accused of having a criminal intent for doing that.