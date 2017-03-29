Gatineau bus union plans to resume rotating strike on Thursday

Gatineau’s transit operator is warning riders that drivers will be striking once again on Thursday, interrupting bus service in the Outaouais region.

It would be the third day since March 16 that union members have walked off the job and picketed outside the STO’s maintenance facility. The union, which represents drivers and mechanics, is pressuring the organization into arbitration.

The union has been without a contract since December 2014. In January transit workers voted 98 per cent in favour of striking.

On Tuesday the STO apologized for the inconvenience to passengers and defended their bargaining efforts, saying the union’s demands add up to $18 million, including the purchase of nine more buses.